Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 21:50

Pope Francis removed North American Bishop Joseph Strickland from his diocese located in Texas, in the United States. Strickland is a renowned conservative Catholic who has been repeatedly critical of Francis’ papacy, especially the nods to the LGBTQIA+ community. The American had been appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, who died in 2022.

The dismissal was confirmed in a note by the Vatican this Saturday, 11. “The Holy Father dismissed Joseph E. Strickland from the pastoral government of the diocese of Tyler (USA)”, said the Vatican in a statement.

Dismissal is rare, according to experts. Typically bishops are removed or told to resign. Dismissal is the last measure when the religious refuses to make the request.

The unusual decision was made after Francis sent two American bishops to the diocese of Strickland, Texas, in June. The Vatican did not provide the reasons for the apostolic visitation or the bishops’ conclusions. According to the agency Reutersthe action was part of an investigation into the financial management of the diocese.

The Argentine pope has been adopting measures to make the Church more inclusive and open. During a meeting of Jesuit priests in Lisbon, the pontiff lamented the “strongly reactionary attitude” of some Catholics. He also declared that “returning to the past is useless”, and it is necessary “to understand that there is an appropriate evolution in the way of approaching the themes of faith and morality”.

The stance faces opposition from more conservative sectors, who accuse the 86-year-old pontiff of contradicting the main Catholic beliefs, especially regarding abortion.

Critics also condemn excessive tolerance towards the LGBTQIA+ community and divorced people. The United States is the main center of resistance.

Earlier this year, in a message on the social network X, formerly Twitter, Strickland accused the pope of “undermining the deposit of faith.” In September, the bishop commented on rumors that he was being encouraged to resign. Strickland himself had made the visits of Vatican bishops public.

“I cannot resign my position as bishop of Tyler because that would mean abandoning the flock in my care,” he wrote. “I respect the authority of Pope Francis if he strips me of my powers as bishop of Tyler.”

The Diocese of Tyler, which has more than 120,000 Catholics in a population of about 1.4 million, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, confirmed the dismissal.

Austin Bishop Joe Vasquez was named apostolic administrator of the diocese. “Our work as a Catholic Church in Northeast Texas continues,” the Diocese of Tyler said. Strickland did not comment on the firing. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)