Maneuver, Sileoni: “In the safety deposit boxes there are 200 billion in cash, about 10% of GDP”

“In the safety deposit boxes of the banks there could be even more than 200 billion euros in cash. The Milan prosecutor’s office estimated 150 billion in 2016 and after five, six years it is probable that the banknotes deposited in the boxes will be many more. We are talking about a figure equal to about 10% of GDP. Raising the ceiling on cash to 5,000 euros would allowaccording to some opinions, the use of that money and this, despite those who think it is not justifiable to put the so-called black back into circulation”. The general secretary of Fabi said, Lando Maria Sileoniduring the Mattino Cinque broadcast on Canale 5.

And he continued: “Those 200 billion they would give a boost to consumption, economic growth and employment in a delicate moment for our country. It is not a topic to be underestimated ”.

