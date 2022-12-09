The Spanish Federation made the decision to terminate or rather not to renew Luis Enrique as coach after the elimination in the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of Morocco in that already fateful penalty shootout. Falling in the round of 16 is allowed, but the way it was done is a resounding failure.
Since Luis Enrique managed to get the Spanish team into the semifinals of Euro 2020, this team has been regressing until it ended up at the point where we are. The Asturian coach has not achieved good results or met expectations in this World Cup and since yesterday he is already a former coach of La Roja. A decision that may more or less like to be fair or unfair, but which is based on sports performance.
And that is why I wonder why the same thing does not happen in the women’s team. I mean, Jorge Vilda has been the absolute coach of Spain for women since 2015 and in all that time, with the best generation of footballers this country has ever had, the number of titles is zero. Luis Enrique has achieved better results with an acceptable team in four years than Vilda with the best players in seven.
The ‘rebel players’, as they are called in the Federation, may be wrong in form, but not in substance. Some of his complaints are that the objectives have not been achieved or the low level of training. Controversies and ruptures between the squad and the coach aside, the truth is that the Federation has got rid of Luis Enrique as soon as the defeat against Morocco was consummated, but Vilda remains in office no matter what.
Why this different treatment in the two teams when the person in charge in both the men’s and women’s teams is the same? Why does one continue and another not despite the results? Why do you have patience with one and not another? If Vilda has been in office for seven years, perhaps the Federation was hasty by dismissing Luis Enrique, only time will tell. That said, all that remains is to wish Luis de la Fuente all the luck in the world in his new adventure at the helm of the absolute.
