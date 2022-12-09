THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:47



“With an eye toward a more sustainable future for the agri-food industry.” This is how the National Technological Center for Canning and Food (CTNC) will celebrate its 25th anniversary on December 14 at the Hotel Nelva in Murcia under the slogan ‘We make the future present’. A commemorative act that coincides with the General Assembly of the Association of Food Industries of Murcia, Alicante and Albacete (Association), which will be chaired by José García, president of both organizations.

García will be in charge of informing the organization’s associates of the results of the exercise, and will present the objectives and goals for the nearest future. The closing of the Assembly will be carried out by the president of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras. An event that will be attended by representatives of regional and national business institutions and organizations, as well as the financial world.

After the General Assembly of Agrupal, the CTNC will deliver the ‘Entrepreneurial Discovery’ awards, framed in the Pidde Program, and awarded by the General Directorate of Commerce and Business Innovation dependent on the Ministry of Employment, Business, Universities and Spokesperson, that reward Eco-innovation, the Safe and Healthy Food Chain and Digitization.

After the delivery of these awards, there will be a round table where the ‘Future Challenges of the Agri-food Industry’ will be addressed, in which the technical director of Estrella de Levante, the general director of Hero for Southern Europe and the director of FIAB Competitiveness and Sustainability. Upon completion, it will be the president of Cajamar who will speak to discuss the new economic-financial scenario facing the food sector. “Collaborative synergies that help us boost our activity and increase competitiveness in increasingly uncertain markets,” said José García.

Next, and after the projection of a video that summarizes the 25 years of history of the CTNC, the Closing Ceremony of the Assembly will take place where both Agrupal and the CTNC will present various awards, distinctions and mentions to different organisations, companies and individuals, as recognition for their extensive contribution to strengthening the industrial fabric of the food sector.