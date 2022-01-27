Mane, a Liverpool striker, was seriously injured in the head when he collided with the Cape Verdean goalkeeper, Fouzinia, who received a red card and left the match in the 53rd minute.

Mane was allowed to return to play in the round of 16 match of the African Nations Cup, although his situation had not improved much, and he seemed to be barely able to rise from his place in the tournament in Cameroon.

Mane scored in the 63rd minute, but collapsed after celebrating the goal, and was then substituted seven minutes later, according to the Daily Mail.

Former England player Chris Sutton believes that the Senegalese team’s treatment was not appropriate, because Mane’s situation called for doubts that he had a concussion, “and this matter required the player’s replacement.”

And since Mane suffered during the last match, his participation in the expected match on Sunday would be “ridiculous,” according to Sutton, until he gets enough rest.

He added that if Sadio Mane plays Sunday’s match, this means placing the results of the ball above the players, because it is a matter of health in the first place.

Several questions are raised about whether Mane will play Sunday’s match, given that the quarter-final match with Equatorial Guinea will take place only five days after he was taken to the hospital, after he was suspected of having a concussion.