La Spezia – A great job for 2021 by the La Spezia group of forest police, who presented the report. The soldiers under the orders of Colonel Pierluca Domenichini distinguished themselves by discovering an abusive reduction of wooded area throughout the Spezzino. In particular, 2 more extensive cases occurred in the Municipality of Luni during vineyard planting activity, respectively of approximately 10 thousand and 15 thousand square meters.

Other minor interventions were ascertained in the municipalities of Sarzana (400 m2 for olive groves) and Varese Ligure (800 m2 for the construction of an illegal road) with consequent criminal and administrative violations. Two more in Follo (1000 + 5000 sqm for olive groves) with only administrative sanctions because there was no authorization for the hydrogeological constraint. The clearing of the forest (i.e. the eradication of stumps) must be authorized in advance as it is an asset protected both by landscape regulations that provide for criminal violations, and by the regional forest law, which provides for the calculation of an administrative penalty in proportion to the number of uprooted stumps.

During the daily control of the territory it is also contrasted the phenomenon of off-road transit with motorized vehicles. This offense involves an administrative fine of approximately 100 euros which is doubled if the transit takes place in protected areas such as Park areas and in the areas of the Natura 2000 Network (Sites of Community Importance – SIC). Overall, in the course of 2021, 26 subjects were identified and stopped during illegal off-road transit, most of them (22) motocross riders, of which 14 were surprised in protected areas.

Also during the control of the territory various were identified artifacts with parts in cement and asbestos not regularized at the competent local health authorities. In fact, with the rules passed in the 90s, the owners of structures with parts in cement and asbestos were required to communicate them to the ASL, the purpose of the rule is to allow the ASL technical bodies to monitor the state of these structures by prescribing their remediation if deemed necessary. . The absence of a complaint entails a minimum administrative penalty of around 344 euros: a total of 28 penalties were raised.

In 2021 there were 47 vegetation fires, on 37 occasions there were forest fires and in 11 cases all ascertained negligent the responsible was identified and 10 non-forest fires. The biggest fire occurred in the Municipality of Framura from 14 to 20 August last year. High 31 administrative penalties for lighting fires cleaning of plant residues in contrast with the rules of the regional forest law, 25 for 102 euros and 6 from 2064 euros.

As for the abandonment of waste which involves an administrative fine of 600 euros or a complaint to the judicial authority, they have been high 18 administrative sanctions and two complaints, while as regards the burning of waste, 3 cases occurred with as many complaints. Finally, on the illegal management of waste, three fines of 3200 euros each for transporting waste without the required documentation, six complaints for illegal waste management and 2 for failure to comply with the authorization requirements by waste treatment plants were raised.