After Nagelsmann’s sudden dismissal, the Bavarians lost two games out of four, being eliminated from the German Cup and seriously risking exclusion from the Champions League as well. And internal tension is also growing
Tension, nervousness, intolerance. There is a lack of serenity in the Bayern Munich dressing room. After the sudden dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann, the Bavarians lost two games out of four, being eliminated from the German Cup (by Freiburg) and seriously risking ouster from the Champions League as well (lost the first leg of the quarterfinals 3-0 with the Manchester City). At the end of the race, the scandal broke out relating to the racist insults that many users addressed to Dayot Upamecano on social media. Now the brawl between Sadio Manè and Leroy Sanè. The German international would even receive a blow on the lip, so hard that it bled.
HISTORY
—
In the 83rd minute of the match against City, Manè started deep, with Sanè who instead made a short pass. The two began arguing on the pitch, gesticulating animatedly. In the locker room, the quarrel escalated: Manè complained about the behavior of his teammate, who replied with a bad face. Manè, who has never scored in 2023 yet and who is not serene, reacted by hitting the German international in the face. The other players had to intervene by dividing them, to prevent the situation from worsening further. But inside the Bayern locker room you can breathe tension, nervousness and intolerance towards the mistakes of your teammates.
April 12 – 9.40pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#ManèSanè #divided #teammates #heavy #air #Bayern #locker #room
Leave a Reply