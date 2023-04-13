Tension, nervousness, intolerance. There is a lack of serenity in the Bayern Munich dressing room. After the sudden dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann, the Bavarians lost two games out of four, being eliminated from the German Cup (by Freiburg) and seriously risking ouster from the Champions League as well (lost the first leg of the quarterfinals 3-0 with the Manchester City). At the end of the race, the scandal broke out relating to the racist insults that many users addressed to Dayot Upamecano on social media. Now the brawl between Sadio Manè and Leroy Sanè. The German international would even receive a blow on the lip, so hard that it bled.