Ukraine leak | Serbia denies arming Ukraine: “Someone has a clear goal to destabilize our country”

According to the alleged secret Pentagon document, Serbia has the political will and military capability to arm Ukraine in the future. The country has allegedly promised Ukraine lethal aid.

12.4. 22:43

Serbia has declared itself neutral and has not imposed sanctions against Russia, which invaded Ukraine. In Europe, the openly positive attitude of the leaders of Serbia towards Russia has caused pain.

The now leaked secret Pentagon papers show Serbia’s role in a completely different light. According to secret documents of the US Defense Forces, Serbia has agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine – or has already done so. Among others, the news agency Reuters reported on the papers.

It is allegedly a US-only document named Europe | response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. It contains the responses of the governments of 38 European countries to Ukraine’s requests to provide military training, “lethal aid” or weapons.

According to the document, Serbia had refused to train Ukrainian troops, but committed to sending “lethal aid” or had already sent it. The paper also stated that Serbia has the “political will and military capability” to supply weapons to Ukraine in the future.

Serbia has denied having promised or delivered arms aid to Ukraine. According to Reuters, the Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vučević stated that Serbia has not sold and will not sell weapons either to Ukraine or to Russia, nor to the countries surrounding the said conflict.

“Lies have been published again about Serbia selling weapons to Ukraine,” Vučević told the Russian state news agency Sputnik.

“Someone has a clear goal to destabilize our country and mix it into a conflict that we don’t want to be involved in.”

Transatlantic think tank According to the Henry Jackson Society more than half of Serbians specifically want to remain neutral in relation to the war of aggression waged by Russia. 35.8 percent of the Serbian respondents supported Russia and 4.4 percent supported Ukraine.

Despite the pro-Russian sentiment, Serbia also has other hopes: the country is striving to become a member of the European Union.

Serbia has previously had to assure that the country will not arm Ukraine. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry told the state-run Tass news agency in March that Russia had asked Serbia for an explanation of the alleged arms deliveries.

At the time, the pro-Russian Telegram channel had published documents that showed the deliveries of the Serbian arms manufacturer to Ukraine in November.

The recent paper, which is claimed to be a leaked Pentagon document, is just one of the US documents that have been leaked to the public in recent days. It was reported by the news agency Reuters, among other things, according to which the most serious leak of US secret documents in years may be at hand.

However, it has not been able to verify the authenticity of the documents from independent sources.

Based on the document, almost all European governments had promised military aid or military training to Ukraine. The only two countries that refused to give any military aid were Austria and Malta.