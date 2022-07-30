The Bavarians win the first trophy of the season. In addition to the former Liverpool, Musiala, Gnabry, Pavard and Sanè also scored

Absolute domination. Albeit with the final thrill. And even the tithe is won. Bayern Munich takes the field of Leipzig 5-3 (goals by Musiala in the 14 ‘, Mané in the 31’, Pavard in the 45 ‘, Gnabry in the 66’ and Sanè in the 97 ‘, useless those of Halstenberg in the 60’, Nkuknku in the 77 ‘and Dani Olmo in 89’) and begins the season not only by winning the Super Cup but by triumphing. Significant success considering that it was with the match against Leipzig that the new era of Bayern was orphaned by Lewandowski.

the race – Nagelsmann chooses 4-2-3-1 with Musiala, Müller and Gnabry behind rookie Mané (De Ligt on the bench, but enters the field in the 78th minute). Bayern had a strong start and at 14 ‘was already ahead: on a corner action Musiala was good at freeing himself in a handkerchief and beating Gulacsi with a dry low shot. At 31 ‘the doubling: Müller receives the ball, triggers Gnabry on the left, very good at breaking through and serving Mané in the center who has to do nothing but put the ball into the net. At 45 ‘comes the 3-0: exchange between Musiala and Müller, the number 42 serves the ball in the middle with Pavard beating Gulacsi. See also Genoa, duel to the last man. Blessin challenges Gasperini: "We win every fight"

the recovery – In the second half Bayern lowered the pace and Leipzig came out: in the 56th minute André Silva, served by Szoboszlai, hit the post with a header. In the 59th minute it was Nkunku, from the left, who served the ball in the center where Halstenberg headed 3-1. Bayern responded immediately and in the 66th minute re-extended using a counterattack: Coman threw Müller who kicks towards the goal, but Gulacsi rejects favoring Gnabry’s tap-in. Nkunku’s goal was useless, with a penalty, in the 77th minute and that of Dani Olmo in the 89th minute. Leipzig pushes in the final minutes but fails to break through, with Sanè finding the 5-3 goal on the break in the 97th minute. Bayern triumphed, winning the Super Cup for the tenth time and continuing to triumph, even without Lewandowski.

July 30, 2022

