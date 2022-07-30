Inter and Lyon drew 2-2 in the friendly match played in Cesena. The French took the lead in the 31st minute with Lacazette, who headed into a cross from the right at the end of an action triggered by Paqueta’s invention. Lyon doubles in the 50th minute with Cherki, who scores by crowning a deadly transalpine counter-attack. Inter immediately returned to the game with a goal from Lukaku, who used the hard way and headed in the 51st minute. At 65 ‘Barella completes the comeback. Percussion by Dumfries, pocketed by Lautaro and Barella hits the mark with a soft touch: 2-2.