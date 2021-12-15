“An ecological transition is needed in the best way to respect environmental sustainability. The pharmacist can do a lot because he is a professional figure close to the people and because it can begin to inspire virtuous behavior, even within the world of health. I think of the ecological transition that we are making for the delivery of products in pharmacies and the whole issue of the drug being brought to the pharmacy for safe destruction. I think the needles to the syringes. The issue of sustainability is strongly linked to our operations in recent years “. Thus Andrea Mandelli, president of ofi, on the occasion of the launch of #Farmacistagreen, the project created in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim that rewards the sustainability initiatives of Italian pharmacists.

“Each of us must make an effort because one of the most important challenges, also in the light of the NRP, is to give a better future to our young people.. The project we are launching today – underlined Mandelli – expresses the desire to see what are the good ideas on this issue. There will also be the possibility of connecting positive projects to ensure that virtuous examples and behaviors become common heritage. I am thinking of the figure of the pharmacist as a health worker attentive to the future of the planet. A pharmacist who begins to reason with the citizens about the bet and the challenge that Europe also throws at us, by financing projects for ecological transition with the NRRR “, he concluded.