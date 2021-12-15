The Jerez Circuit is the scene in these three days of the last tests of 2021, which give a taste of the next season before stopping for the Christmas holidays. On the Andalusian track we saw Jonathan Rea get back into action on the Kawasaki for the first time since the Mandalika round. The Briton is determined to claim the title and at the end of the first day of testing he sets the pace by closing with the best reference of the day.

The Kawasaki rider stops the clock at 1’39 “561, establishing the hierarchy right from the start and trimming his teammate Alex Lowes, third, nine tenths of a second. Between the two is Michael van der Mark, first of the pursuers and second six tenths from Rea. In fact, on the track together with Kawasaki we also find BMW, which in the Dutchman finds continuity while the eyes are on Scott Redding, on his second outing with the M 1000 RR. The Englishman closed the first day with the sixth time on the bike from Munich, also just over a second from the top.

In addition to the two official color bearers, BMW also fielded the Bonovo team drivers. Eugene Laverty concludes the first day with a good fourth fastest time, while Loris Baz, who returns full time in 2022, closes the group with the eighth position on the M 1000 RR.

Much attention was also paid to the Honda duo. HRC, which completely renews the line-up for 2022, shows itself for the first time with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. The two made their debut riding the CBR1000RR-R today. All new for the Spaniards, who today approached the new bike and Pirelli tires, another big news for the two coming from the world championship.

Lecuona finished the first day of testing in fifth position, just over a second behind Jonathan Rea. His teammate Xavi Vierge, on the other hand, remains in seventh position one second and two tenths from the top. However, the debut looks more than good for the two Honda riders, who obviously are not looking for time in the test, but for getting used to the new category.

Jerez Test Times Day 1