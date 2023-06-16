The Italy coach: “With Chiesa I asked for more depth, that’s why I put him in place of Immobile. If he let me down? But no, the boys fielded everything they had”
He is not happy, and it shows immediately. Roberto Mancini arrives after the knockout on the Rai microphones and is good at not looking for excuses: “Spain deserved to win despite the goal in the final. We managed to do little, especially in the second half. Probably the fact that we played a game tactically different from usual penalized us. With Chiesa I asked for more depth, that’s why I inserted it instead of Immobile. If he let me down? But no, the boys put everything they had on the field.”
The coach then explained better to Sky: “We didn’t play our football, we distorted it. We got too low in the second half. Maybe there was a mistake in choosing the form”. That is 3-5-2.
