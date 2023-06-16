He is not happy, and it shows immediately. Roberto Mancini arrives after the knockout on the Rai microphones and is good at not looking for excuses: “Spain deserved to win despite the goal in the final. We managed to do little, especially in the second half. Probably the fact that we played a game tactically different from usual penalized us. With Chiesa I asked for more depth, that’s why I inserted it instead of Immobile. If he let me down? But no, the boys put everything they had on the field.”