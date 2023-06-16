Baghdad will be about the same size as Constantinople or Paris. A new report ensures that the map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage It will be similar to that of previous installments of the saga before the release of Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to the roots of the legendary Ubisoft saga. The company wants us to enjoy the proposal that we originally saw in the first big games of the open world franchise.

Before Assassin’s Creed Originsthe assassin franchise had a very strong style and now we will experience it again when Assassin’s Creed Mirage is launched in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and pc next October 12.

This will be the size of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Classic mechanics such as parkour will return, but also other elements. It seems that the design of the Baghdad map (city in which the game takes place) will also be inspired by the structure of other classic installments of the saga.

Therefore, one of the aspects that fans of open world games are most concerned about is the size of the map. How big will Baghdad be in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Well, Michael Huber from Easy Allies has spoken to the developers to get an approximation.

According to what the journalist points out, the Ubisoft team told him that the map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage It will be about as big as that of Constantinople in Assassin’s Creed Revelations and Paris in Assassin’s Creed Unity.

These maps are not extremely large, but they are not small either. Of course, this reveal will surely reassure those players who have been overwhelmed by the size of maps like the one in Assassin’s Creed OdysseyFor example.

To go deeper, Constantinople is the fifth smallest map in the saga with 0.94 square kilometers and Paris consisted of an extension of 2.40 square kilometers, something much larger than the previous one. For comparison, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey It has 256 km² if we count the sea.

Of course, there is still data that expands this concept of the map of the new installment, but at least we already have an approximation of what its scale could be.

Via: roll

Editor’s note: Let’s remember that Assassin’s Creed Mirage it seeks to return to the original formula and despite being a less pharaonic project than other main games, Ubisoft has already made it clear that it is an important game within the franchise.