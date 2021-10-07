Paul Pogba is expected to extend to Manchester United soon. A real twist …

Paul Pogba started the season in devastating form. The Manchester United midfielder delivered two more assists on Saturday, bringing his season tally to seven in just four appearances – a Premier League record. Pogba, who is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, has reportedly been pushing to leave the club earlier this summer, but reports have now surfaced suggesting the midfielder is looking to extend his time at Old Trafford.

In the last episode of the podcast UnitedOnMyMind On Facebook Live, Fan Brands Editor-in-Chief Mike Parrott was joined by Manchster United reporter and specialist Casey Evans to discuss all things United. Pogba was at the top of the list of topics discussed. “I would like him to stay. At the end of the day, he’s a very good player.

“He’s 28, he’s going to be in his prime, with seven assists in four games, which is huge. “It’s a very good form and if he continues like this, he will break records. We have seen it before, some players have had 16 assists in one half of the season and then three in the second. I think he’s a great creative player, I think he’s a great part of the team and if we can make him stay and he wants to stay and play football with everyone else then I’m more than happy to say we should give him a new contract. “