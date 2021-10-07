Among the titles that made Japan’s most famous magazine great, Weekly Shonen Jump stands out without a doubt Bleach, the shinigami epic by Tite Kubo whose serialization went through the most flourishing years of the flagship magazine of the Shueisha house. The merit of the success, in fact, is attributable to the story and the characters.

Today to recover all the Bleach anime it takes at least a couple of days since the television series counts well 16 seasons for a total of 366 episodes. And that’s not all since the animated adaptation of Bleach will soon enjoy an additional season that will cover the events not yet transposed of the Millennial War Saga.

However, recently an artist has attempted the arduous task of trying to reconstruct in reality, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence and Photoshop, the faces of some of the main characters of the work, from Yoruichi to Rukia, without forgetting Orihime And Rurika. You can take a look at the incredible work in question in the photo attached at the bottom of the news that has received considerable appreciation from the dedicated community.

And you, however, what do you think of the appearance of the characters of Bleach in reality, do you think they are quite faithful to the original? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.