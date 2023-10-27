Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are two of the several European teams that monitor the centre-back. America clubSebastián Cáceres, as confirmed by sources 90min .
Cáceres, who turned 24 in August, has quickly become a key part of Uruguay’s new set-up under Marcelo Bielsa, who has won four of his six matches since taking charge of the national team at the beginning of this year.
The defender’s performances for Uruguay during the October international window, which saw them draw 2-2 in Colombia before beating Brazil 2-0 at home, attracted plenty of positive attention and he has since been linked with a possible move to Europe .
90min understands that Man Utd and Tottenham are among the Premier League teams who have kept an eye on Cáceres this year, with both seeking defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows. Newcastle United and West Ham United have also been monitoring the centre-back.
More transfer news:
There is also great interest in Cáceres from other continental European teams. La Liga teams Atlético Madrid, Valencia and top-flight Girona are interested in the defender, while teams including Atalanta, Braga, Hoffenheim, Lens, Lille, Porto and Union Berlin have recently scouted him. .
Cáceres made his breakthrough at the age of 18 at boyhood club Liverpool Montevideo in Uruguay, playing three seasons for them before leaving his homeland for Mexico’s Club América.
He has made 173 senior club appearances since his debut in 2017 and has been capped seven times for the Uruguay national team.
