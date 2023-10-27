In an internal communication revealed by Axios, Sony confirmed that Connie Booth left the company and this is a very significant abandonment, considering that it was the responsible for internal studiesremained in top roles for over 30 years.

What is not made clear is whether it was firedresigned or simply retired, which has been a topic of discussion these days.

After the initial news, in fact, we had the comment from David Jaffe (creator of God of War and ex-prominent member of PlayStation Studios) according to which Booth would certainly have been fired, but Sony’s communication does not clarify the issue at all .