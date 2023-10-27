In an internal communication revealed by Axios, Sony confirmed that Connie Booth left the company and this is a very significant abandonment, considering that it was the responsible for internal studiesremained in top roles for over 30 years.
What is not made clear is whether it was firedresigned or simply retired, which has been a topic of discussion these days.
After the initial news, in fact, we had the comment from David Jaffe (creator of God of War and ex-prominent member of PlayStation Studios) according to which Booth would certainly have been fired, but Sony’s communication does not clarify the issue at all .
Confirmation in an email from Hermen Hulst
However, it is not a public statement, but an internal email sent by Hermen Hulst, now head of Worldwide Studios, to employees, in which he thanks Booth for “her numerous contributions to the company”, as well as wishing her “the best for future commitments”.
There is therefore official confirmation that the executive has left Sony but there is no detailed information on how the matter went. After the announcement of Jim Ryan’s exit, this is another prominent member leaving the company: although she may be little known to the public, Connie Booth served for over 30 years at Sony PlayStation and covered the role of Head of Internal Studios, i.e. a role of great responsibility for PlayStation Studios and Sony’s first party teams.
#Sony #confirms #Connie #Booth #left #company #responsible #production