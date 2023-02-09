The situation in Manchester City seems to be delicate. The strong accusations that are against the team led by Pep Guardiola, have both locals and strangers very pending.
In the fans there is fear of losing points, their figures and even descending to the Championship leaving the Premier League behind. In the environment, the greats of Europe savor what could be a sale of top-level footballers.
Thus, in case the citizens If they had to get rid of their best players, this would be the starting lineup they would have available.
Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. More than one team would be delighted to sign him and therefore, the place would remain for the German goalkeeper, who arrived from Armenia Bielefeld for what was supposed to be a substitution.
They would have to say goodbye to other top central defenders. The duo of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte can be considered one of the best in the world. However, his substitutes are not of a bad level, since the one from the Netherlands gave a good World Cup and Akanji is also solid, very versatile since he can also occupy the wings.
What is certain is that the defense would be greatly diminished and teams from the Premier, Bundesliga or even LaLiga would be delighted to receive Stones and Laporte.
Goodbye to Joao Cancelo who would stay at Bayern Munich despite being on loan and they also say goodbye to Kyle Walker. The next to take that position is the youngster of just 18 who has not accumulated ten games with the first team. He may be the winger of the future, but his participation would be forced by the sale of stars.
Coming from Anderlecht in 2022, the Spaniard can cover the entire left wing and also, if necessary, play midfielder. However, he is not close to being one of the best in his position and Cancelo’s departure is forcing him to take this position.
Bye Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and another star left for midfield. They would have to say goodbye to all of them and thus be left with three footballers who, on paper, can give a good performance.
The market for Phillips would be almost non-existent due to the lack of consistency since his arrival at Manchester City. Máximo Perrone would arrive from Vélez and would take ownership immediately. And finally, the one who has his entire career with the Sky Blues, Palmer, would stay to try to earn promotion.
The situation with Grealish would be very complicated, since they paid a fortune for their services and until now little or nothing has been seen of the English. This would make it difficult for her to sell him and therefore, in this hypothetical scenario, he would stay. Meanwhile, the other extreme, Riyad Mahrez, at 31 years of age, could have many offers as the cost-benefit of signing him would be high.
Now, retaining Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez would be impossible. One is the top scorer in English football and the other became a figure in the Argentine team in Qatar 2022. Therefore, they would be left without center forwards and this is where their situation would become more difficult.
The attack could be formed by Grealish on the left and on the right there are options from the under 21 team: Adedire Mebude, Ben Knight or Darío Sarmiento. And as for the ‘9’, the options are under 20 years of age and the one who could take the position is Will Dickson, who is the one with the most games (11) and the most goals as well (3). From there, Tai Sodje and Daniel Ogwuru follow as center forwards.
