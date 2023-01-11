The southampton gave the great bell of the English League Cup this Wednesday by eliminating the Manchester City (2-0), who had won six of the last nine editions of this competition.

The ‘Saints’, who are last in the Premier League, gave the surprise thanks to a great first thirty minutes in which they achieved an income that City did not know how to raise.

Sekou Mara, in a bad start from behind Guardiola’s men, took advantage of a great delivery from Lyano to make it 1-0. The Frenchman’s volley was perfect and meant the first warning for City, who were very confident taking the ball from behind.

The 1-0 result was an acceptable result for City, which also kept a lot of gunpowder on the bench, but the situation worsened five minutes later, when Mousa Djenepo did the marvel of the match. From 25 meters, the Malian saw Stefan Ortega ahead and placed a perfect chip on him. A great goal that now set off the alarms for Guardiola and his team.

City were doomed to early elimination in this competition that they are so used to winning and in which they already lost too early last year against West Ham United on penalties.

Guardiola waited for half-time to bring on footballers like Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who had to unblock the ‘Sky Blues’ offensive problem, but had no luck in front of goal either.

For the first time since October 25, City was left without scoring in a game and confirmed an elimination that separates them for another year from the quartet of titles.

The cityzens, who are chasing Arsenal in the Premier League, are in the fourth round of the FA Cup and in the round of 16 of the Champions League, lose the League Cup for the second consecutive year and prevent Guardiola from beating José Mourinho, Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough as the most awarded in the competition.

Southampton momentarily forgets its very poor league position with this classification and accompanies Manchester United and Newcastle United to the semifinals.

with Efe

