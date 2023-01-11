,,If you play an away game, you shouldn’t freak out the crowd. You must remain calm. I don’t think this is necessary,” says Schreuder when he looks at the images. Taylor was punished with yellow by referee Edwin van de Graaf for his way of cheering.

,,After the 0-2 we had the feeling that we had the game in the end. We were good at the ball, gave away few chances and that is why we were able to make substitutions”, said Schreuder, who hopes to have Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn again next weekend against Twente.