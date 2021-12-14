Disciple vs. Teacher

Pep – Marcelo. Guardiola – ‘Loco’ Bielsa. The City of Manchester, or the Etihad Stadium, the two names that appear on the skyblue stadium ID according to the competition, today hosts another chapter of the confrontation between the renowned teacher and disciple. Past and present of the soccer school of the Rinus Michaels, Johan Cruyff or Helenio Herrera.

Free verse in an increasingly corseted and stereotyped football. Both teacher and student, professed mutual admirers. “He is probably the one I most admire from my teammates. He is the most authentic type I know. It is impossible to imitate him. He is a gift for the Premier,” said Santpedor.

“Pep is capable of instantly finding solutions to the problems that he imagines. And another thing that distinguishes him as a great coach is that what he proposes is assimilated and reproduced quickly. When you praise someone, it is very important to argue. If not, it seems that it is only a question of sympathy and not of assessment. It is not guided by the automatisms of football, “answered Bielsa.

‘Bielista’ blood runs through Guardiola’s veins. The ‘Loco’, in a fort that has only managed to equip the Crystal Palace, He will check the sublimation of his work before his most advanced student with draft losses such as Phillips or Bamford, which have hampered the team’s collective performance.

Pep’s City is on the opposite sidewalk. Flying. It is backed by the non-negotiable concepts of its school, pressure, intensity and offensive play with the ball as a gravitational center, with the articulation of English football: vertigo. Guardiola has added two other ingredients to form a gourmet team: a multidisciplinary staff and competitiveness.

Photography: EFE.