Following the talks, Russia and a number of countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have improved agreements to reduce the risks of provocations when ships approach each other. This was announced by the Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin on Tuesday, December 14.

“Recently, with some countries, including Great Britain, we held additional negotiations on the military line. And these agreements, quite old, have been improved, “- said Kelin on the air of the YouTube channel” Soloviev Live “.

The ambassador added that the West’s threats against Russia can spread not only within NATO, but also within the European Union (EU) and the G7 countries, and they should not be underestimated.

“We are promised passions in the financial part, in the economic part, there is a lot that can be twisted, and of course, this is a serious threat, do not underestimate, since the front is being prepared here not only within NATO, but also within the framework of the G7 and the European Union,” – he said.

Earlier in the day, Andrei Kelin said that NATO is conducting military exploration of the Black Sea, and the presence of the alliance has increased in the region. He noted that Russia and NATO should build relations as the two largest geopolitical factors that determine European and global security.

He also expressed the opinion that the UK will take one of the toughest positions on the issue of mutual security assurances in NATO. According to Kelin, the members of the alliance in Eastern Europe and the UK do not want to conduct a dialogue with Russia on security guarantees and will try in every possible way to prevent it.