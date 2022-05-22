Manchester City, in tremendous comeback, champion of the Premier League

Manchester City, with anguish, beat Aston Villa 3-2 and was crowned champion of the Premier League.

Despite their 3-1 win against Wolverhampton, which went ahead after three minutes, Liverpool are second one point behind their rival, on a day in which Tottenham managed to certify their qualification for the Champions League and in which Burnley was relegated to the English second division.

Only five minutes



Pep Guardiola’s men flirted with disaster for 75 minutes, losing 0-2 due to goals from Matt Cash and Philippe Coutinho, but they unleashed a brutal comeback in the last fifteen minutes.

In a space of five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan, with a double, and Rodri, with a great goal from outside the area, turned the score around and confirmed that the title, one more season, is light blue.

