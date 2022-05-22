Genoa – Excellent debut for the Ligurian Fabio Fognini at the Roland Garros tournament, the second slam of the season that began today in Paris.

The only blue on the pitch on the opening day defeated the 22-year-old Australian Alexei Popyrin with a score of 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in three sets. Fognini will meet Dutch Botic Van De Zandschulp, number 29 in the world, in the next round.

The other results

Felix Auger-Aliassime wins in comeback and advances to the second round of Roland Garros. The Canadian, seeding number 9, suffered in his debut against the Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas, beaten in the fifth set with a score of 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 after three and a quarter hours of battle. Immediately out Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, seeded number 25, defeated by the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor for 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3. Out in the first round also the Austrian Dominic Thiem, finalist in Paris for two years in a row (2018 and 2019) but now number 194 in the world, overtaken by Bolivian Hugo Dellien for 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Advance, however, the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, number 15 of the seeding, who prevailed on the Russian qualifier Andrey Kuznetsov for 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. pna

