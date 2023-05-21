Arsenal’s last hopes of winning the British competition were extinguished this Saturday against Nottingham Forest, which they won 1-0 with a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi that also saved the team from relegation. Thus, Guardiola’s Manchester City achieved its third consecutive title in the Premier.

Just two months ago, Arsenal led the Premier League by eight points. However, since then Mikel Arteta’s team suffered a disastrous end to the season: his last defeat against Nottingham Forest, received this Saturday May 20, gave Manchester City the title of the competition.

The shock to the match came in the 19th minute, when Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard made a rare mistake in an otherwise brilliant run, handing Morgan Gibbs-White possession of the ball. The Nottingham player launched a forward run until he found Awoiny, who turned the play into the game’s goal.

Despite the fact that Arsenal dominated possession in the game, they were unable to translate it into the score, especially thanks to an excellent Keylor Navas, Nottingham goalkeeper, who prevented several attempts by Gabriel Jesús.

The 1-0 result saves Nottingham from relegation and also leaves Arsenal with 81 points and just one more game to play in the premiere, while Manchester City have 81 points and three more games to go. On Sunday, Guardiola’s team will face Chelsea.

It is Manchester City’s fifth Premier League crown in the past seven years, and three of the victories have come in a row under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

In addition, the team will play the UEFA Champions League final against Inter on June 10, after beating Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final by four goals to nil.