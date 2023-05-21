The new chapter of the novel after the separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish player Gerard Piqué had an impressive impact. The Barranquillera made public this week her new musical work, Acrostic.

The appearance of the couple’s two children, Milan and Sasha, in the official video for the song caused a storm in which there was even talk of demands from the ex-soccer player.

However, despite the enormous inconvenience that the event caused Piqué, for now it seems out of the question that he take any legal action against his ex-partner.

Piqué is getting ready to welcome his children back to Barcelona as soon as they finish their school term in Miami. Some media reported that there would be some discomfort between the former Barcelona player and his new partner, Clara Chía Martí, for that matter.

“Piqué leaves Clara Chía in a very bad place and reveals that if she has not met her children, that if she has never met in the family sphere, it is not because of Shakira’s hatred for her but because Clara Chía does not want to. It is the will of Piqué and Clara that she still does not know Piqué’s 8 and 10-year-old children ”, reports the El Nacional de Catalunya portal.

The photo with which Piqué and Clara Chía want to silence the rumors

However, Piqué quickly took charge, on his social networks, of silencing the rumors of a problem with Clara Chía.

This Saturday, the former player uploaded a photo with his girlfriend on his Instagram account, in which they are seen very close together and in love. The photo does not have any comments, except a heart.

In just the first half hour after its publication, the photo already has more than 35,000 “likes”, and also dozens of comments with divided opinions, some attacking Piqué with images of Shakira and others defending their new relationship.

SPORTS

More sports news