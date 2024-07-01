The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the strengthening of cooperation with the Emirates School Education Foundation through electronic linking of the document authentication service with the educational certificate issuance service provided by the institution, so that the customer can obtain 3 government transactions in one procedure and through a unified electronic window..

The linking process reduces the service completion time from 6 days to 3 minutes, as the transaction delivery time used to be 3 days inside the country and 3 days outside the country, in addition to cancelling the delivery service fees..

This initiative enables the customer to apply for the “Issuance and Certification of a School Certificate – General Education” service through the digital channels of the Emirates Foundation for School Education and choose the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ certification during their issuance of the certificate, to obtain an integrated government service without the need to visit the service provision platforms of each of the two concerned authorities. Separately, in order to facilitate their access to the service and obtain it proactively.

This initiative comes as part of a series of electronic linking operations to achieve integration between the document authentication service provided by the Ministry and the digital services provided by the relevant authorities, to provide exceptional services that are human-centered and meet the objectives of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program.

For its part, the Emirates Schools Establishment confirmed that the provision of the document authentication service provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the service of issuing and authenticating academic certificates – general education provided by the establishment comes within the context of its keenness to provide a distinctive service experience that meets the aspirations of students and parents and achieves the highest rates of their satisfaction within a framework of integration between the work of government agencies. In this context, it appreciated the great cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within this project and harnessing all capabilities to complete it in the required manner..

The Foundation pointed out that by allowing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to authenticate academic certificates through the Foundation’s digital channels, time and effort will be shortened for customers and the required service will be provided through one channel without the need to go to more than one service channel..

The Foundation stated that this step reflects the great efforts made by the Foundation in cooperation with its partners to achieve the UAE’s strategy and aspirations in the services sector..