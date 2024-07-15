Next Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:05 p.m., the Cruz Azul Sky Machine will receive a visit from the Xolos from Tijuanafor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the cement workers. Cruz Azul and Tijuana are coming into this match in good shape, as they were victorious in the first two matches of the Mexican championship.
At the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Cruz Azul has scored five goals and conceded zero. Meanwhile, the Xolos de Tijuana, led by Juan Carlos Osorio, have scored six times and have had three goals scored against them. Most likely, in this match, both the cement workers and the fronterizos will make the nets vibrate.
Given the good start to the campaign of these two teams, it is expected that, in the duel of the third day, Xolos and Cruz Azul will take care not to lose before getting fully into the Leagues CUP 2024. A draw would be a quite viable option.
Considering that Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste will take to the field as home team, it is expected that the cement workers will be the ones to propose more throughout the match, and this could lead to corner kicks in favor of the sky-blue cause.
The sky-blue striker scored three goals in the match of the second day, against Club de Fútbol Monterrey. This will give him confidence to face the match against the border team. He will surely score at least once.
Fair play characterizes the proposals of both Professor Juan Carlos Osorio and Martín Anselmi. Added to the fact that both are in good shape for the match on matchday three, it seems unlikely that tempers will flare.
