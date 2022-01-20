A man with his amateur metal detector found one of England’s first gold coins. Soon, he should receive a payment of almost US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.7 million at today’s exchange rate, 19). The coin was unearthed on farmland in Devon, in the southwest of the country.

According to a CNN report, the “Golden Henry III penny” was made around 1257 and depicts the former English king seated on an ornate throne, holding an orb and scepter. It is one of only eight known coins, many of which are in museums.

+ Revenue Auction offer Ford Mustang and Dodge Dart from R$ 5 thousand

The person who found it, who wishes to remain anonymous, didn’t realize the coin’s value until he posted a photo on Facebook. That’s when Gregory Edmund, numismatist for auctioneer Spink & Son, saw him. Under the UK Treasury Act 1996, the hobbyist who found the coin can keep and sell it as it is not considered part of a wider discovery.

The rare coin could take a windfall, according to a pre-sale estimate by British auctioneer Spink & Son in London, where the piece will be sold. To the person who found it, the coin could easily have never been found, as the area was unexplored.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

