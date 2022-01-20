Home page politics

divide

Friedrich Merz thinks that the CDU must quickly assume the opposition role. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The designated CDU chairman Friedrich Merz hopes that the party will finally move from the shock phase and the familiarization phase to the phase of departure.

Berlin – According to its designated chairman Friedrich Merz, the CDU must quickly assume the opposition role and find new self-confidence. After the defeat in the federal elections in September, the party is currently in the second phase of the opposition. “First was the shock phase, now we are in the adjustment phase,” said Merz of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “I hope that after the party congress, the start-up phase will follow relatively quickly.”

Merz is to be elected this Saturday by a digital party conference to succeed Armin Laschet as CDU chairman. In a member survey last December, he prevailed against the CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen and against the former head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun. Both are now no longer present at the party congress.

“It is important that the party radiates self-confidence and confidence again, that we accept this role and not say, like Franz Müntefering, ‘Opposition is crap’,” stressed Merz. “No, opposition is also a voter mandate, it is a constitutive part of our country’s democratic system. That’s why we have something to do there. And if we do it well, today’s opposition is tomorrow’s government.”

more on the subject Head of state: CDU remains people’s party under Merz Vogel calls on the CDU to unite behind Friedrich Merz Nothing learned from the disgrace of the election: there are signs of a dispute over the presidency of the Union parliamentary group

Merz did not answer the question of whether he was also aiming for the presidency of the Union faction in the Bundestag. “The decision will be made in April. And that’s when we’re going to meet them. From today’s perspective, in mid-January, there is no reason at all to think about this topic. dpa