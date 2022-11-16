Winning a million dollars in the lottery is something most people only dream of happening once in a lifetime, but one lucky man experienced it twice in just over a year.

(Also: The Albanian Mafia Operating in Latin America: How Powerful Does It Go?)

This is what happened to the Canadian antoine beani68 years old, who has been looking for luck since 1982. On September 23, he won the Maxmillions prize with a ticket he bought in a store in Milton, Ontario.

(You can read: More than 57,700 migrants crossed the Darién in October, a historic figure)

“I couldn’t believe it,” Beaini told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). “I thought: ‘Again?’” This is the second time that the man wins a million dollars randomly. “I was also at the Prize Center in August 2021 to collect a millionth prize,” she said, maintaining that when reviewing the winning numbers she felt a deja vu.

(Keep reading: Man dies for taking a selfie: he fell from a height of 12 meters)

See also Wirmighausen: Dead and seven injured in the construction of the Easter fire I cracked the algorithm. This is amazing, I feel great!

Happy with the news, Antoine assured that this time, the second, “was more impressive than the first victory.” The man cashed his new check last week, noting, “I cracked the algorithm. This is amazing, I feel great!”

Regarding the money obtained, Beaini said that he plans to keep it for his family with the premise that he never has financial problems: “I want to make sure that the next generation of my family settles comfortably.”

(See also: Federal judge blocks the health rule by which the US expels migrants)

He won the lottery twice in one day.

The Canadian case is not the only one. A 70-year-old woman, whose identity was not publicly revealed, is living proof that, as they say, “luck is crazy and anyone gets it”. And if not, let them say the amount of dollars that rest in your bank account after having given not one, but two strokes of luck, by winning the instant lottery twice in the same day.

According to a press release issued by the Delaware Lottery, the protagonist of this lucky story won $100,000 with an Ultimate Cash instant lottery ticket that she bought for $20 -that is, just over 3,200 pesos- in a gasoline station located in Newark, New Jersey City, United States.

(We recommend: Grandpa runs over 24 other seniors in line to collect pension)

As if having obtained the million-dollar sum of money had not been enough, the woman made the decision to celebrate her victory by purchasing three more lottery tickets -Serious Money- in a store located in Dover, Delaware.

Despite the fact that the odds of winning -in her case, for the second time- were 1 in 150,000, the woman broke against all odds by obtaining the jackpot of $300,000 -equivalent to just over a billion 40 million pesos- with one of the tickets he had bought at the store, on the way home.

(Also: “We are not going to leave each other, you are a coward”, parents of Debanhi Escobar to “Platanito”)

“My best friend was the first person I told I had won the $100,000 jackpot and she came with me to claim it,” the woman told lottery officials, according to Business Insider. And she added: “When I scratched off the winning $300,000 Serious Money ticket later that day, we sat in disbelief. It was absolute madness”.

And it was not for less, after her second victory, the woman obtained total profits of 400,000 dollars -64 million pesos- which, according to what she told the state lottery, she will invest in her retirement.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA