Ralph Fiennes says he’s ready to play Voldemort again in Harry Potter sequel

British actor Ralph Fiennes has announced that he is ready to play the character named Voldemort in the continuation of the series of films about Harry Potter. About it informs Variety.

The artist attended the premiere of the film “Menu”, in which he took part. There, Fiennes was asked if he would agree to play the role of a wizard again if Warner Bros. started work on the creation of the continuation of “Harry Potter”.

“Of course of course. Without a doubt,” the actor shared.

Earlier it became known that the film studio wanted to make new Harry Potter films with the consent of Joanne Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books. “We haven’t filmed Harry Potter for 15 years. The DC movies and Harry Potter movies have made a lot of profit for Warner Bros. over the past 25 years,” said Warner Bros. David Zaslav.

In late October, Ralph Fiennes backed Rowling after allegations of transphobia. The artist called the insults against the writer disgusting and terrible.