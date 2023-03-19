Jordan.- If you are one of those who is terrified of the sea, we recommend that you do not read this note, because it is almost certain that your fear of salt water will increase when you learn the details of how it happened. a shark tore off part of the leg of a man who was parachuting in the Red Sea.

Despite the fact that people have been afraid of sharks for many years now because of their ferocity, there is no doubt that the movie “Jaws” by Steven Spielberg contributed even more to increase the collective terror towards these sea animals.

In this context, a video began to circulate on social networks showing the exact moment in which a man who was traveling by parachute was fiercely attacked by a shark.

In accordance with “Daily Mail”the viral incident took place when a tandem skydiver was floating on the water and, out of nowhere, a marine specimen emerged from the sea and bit one of his legs.

It transcended that derived from the bite the 37-year-old man lost a part of the back of his foot, coupled with the shark cutting tendons, breaking bones and tearing muscles.

After they became aware of the attack, the Jordanian man was taken to the Prince Hashem Military Hospital, in the city of Portuaria, where he underwent surgery on his right foot. So far, as reported by the media, the patient’s health is stable.

“The shark attack attracted a lot of media attention. To tell the truth, it scared a lot of people, but this is something that can happen anywhere,” Mohammad Qatawneh, from the Aqaba International Diving Center, told local media. time that ensured that these events they are very rare in the Gulf of Aqaba.

For his part, Nayef Al Bakhit, from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, as reported by the media mentioned above, announced that local authorities launched an investigation into what happened.

“The committee will issue a detailed statement on what happened as soon as they complete the investigation,” he said of the incident presented in the Red Sea.