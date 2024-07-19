Ciudad Juárez— The death of the man who was attacked with machetes and burned last Wednesday afternoon was reported this morning, according to personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

Medical personnel from the Social Security Hospital 66 reported to the State Prosecutor’s Office that the man who was attacked in his home on the streets of Hacienda Central and Hacienda La Concepción died as a result of the cuts and burns caused by a group of neighbors, who practically lynched him.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested JNT, 16, and Edgar Ricardo NT, 24, as participants in the attack in which three other men were also involved.

With his death, the number of victims of intentional homicide increased to 54 during the month of July.