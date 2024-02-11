Forza Italia is counting on Vito Bardi, former general of the Guardia di Finanza and current governor elected in 2019





They are approaching European and the ocean of Italian politics is rippling, while the barometer shows decidedly bad weather, like the atmospheric one these days.

After all, it is physiological due to the purely proportional voting mechanism that pushes allied parties in their own country to compete at a European level.

Therefore, both on the right and on the left we will see more and more stances that differentiate the positioning of the coalition parties.

That this is a transitory phenomenon should not be doubted and in any case it should be remembered that in the last legislature Giorgia Meloni it was even in opposition while its allies, primarily the League in the so-called yellow-green government, were in the majority. Therefore a division at a national level which was however counterbalanced by an admirable cohesion at a local level.

The same goes naturally for the centre-left where we witness fireworks between the Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte which however, also in this case, will last until June.

And in fact both the Brothers of Italy, the League, the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party insist on the same electorate.

Matteo Salvini had renounced his candidate for Sardinia some time ago in the name of centre-right unity Christian Solinasthe outgoing governor, in favor of Paolo Truzzu sponsored by FdI.

The Northern League leader's move, however, was not random and is part of a well-defined strategy. In fact, in case of denial, as was the case, Salvini has strengthened its position for the third term of governors and other “compensatory” appointments, for example in Basilicata.

And in fact the minister declared yesterday:

“I think that Basilicata is a land with extraordinary potential that also deserves something more, more impetus. In the next few weeks I hope that the Lucanians will be able to know when the vote will be held and who the team will be. For me, the united center-right is fundamental. Having said this, I am convinced that the League has women and men, who are even now approaching from civil society, who would know how to govern this land well.”

The most likely candidate proposed by the League is at this point Pasquale Pepe, former senator of the League not re-elected, who is also the regional secretary of the party, who in fact is particularly active in recent days so much so that he attended the tractor protest against the policy followed so far by Minister Lollobrigida.

However Forza Italia is aiming for Vito Bardi former general of the Guardia di Finanza and current governor elected in 2019.