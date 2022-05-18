A man from Florida (USA) was accused of money laundering and various types of fraud, charges of which He tried to get rid of it by presenting an alleged pardon signed by former United States President Donald Trumpreported this Wednesday the Prosecutor’s Office.

Alexander Leszczynski22, appeared Tuesday in federal court where he was officially charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

According to court documents filed during the hearing,

Leszczynski used fictitious charities, such as Love & Bliss, to commit numerous frauds, the Florida Middle District Attorney’s Office said.

The fraudulent schemes of Leszczynski, who according to local media continues to be detained without bail, included fraudulently “applying for and receiving” two loans to small businesses hit by the pandemic of the so-called Salary Protection Program (PPP) for a total of 195,910 dollars.

In addition, he is accused of participating in a fake check scheme by attempting to deposit $2.7 million in worthless checks into Love & Bliss Inc.’s business account. According to the public ministry, Leszczynski laundered PPP profits and fake check schemes across multiple accounts to hide those earnings from the tax system and avoid seizure.

Finally, 337,000 dollars were seized from an account controlled by

Leszczynski, adds the Prosecutor’s statement.

“When he discovered that the money had been frozen, he attempted to free it by producing a fabricated pardon purportedly signed by former President Donald Trump,” it adds.

In another fraud scheme, Leszczynski filed fraudulent security deeds for 10 properties in the United States valued in total at more than $300 million.

A report published in 2021 by the Daily Beast, which is collected today by the local media Tampa Bay, pointed out that Love & Bliss Inc. presented itself as a Christian non-profit organization that was trying to “take control” of two properties that had belonged to tycoon Jeffrey Epsteinwho committed suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

If found guilty on all counts, Leszczynski could face up to 30 years in prison.advanced the Prosecutor’s Office.

