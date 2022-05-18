The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo, and the Federal Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, began the Constructores de Paz program in Naucalpan, through which they seek to bring young people closer to the labor market. , and a greater deployment of elements of the National Guard was announced.

The Mexican president pointed out that of the 50 municipalities where this program is carried out at the national level, efforts will be concentrated in the State of Mexico in Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec, Nezahualcóyotl, Tlalnepantla, Tultitlán and Naucalpanwhich have security challenges.

“I am very pleased that today we are starting this strategy, we recognize the President of the Republic, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the commitment he has made, in general in all programs to combat poverty, prevention of violence, support for young people, educational support,” said the man from Mexico.

“And today, especially, at the launch of this Peace Builders program, where we are very pleased that these six municipalities of the State of Mexico are going to have this backing, with this support.”

He stressed that together, federal, municipal and state governments will work hand in hand for the well-being of young people, present and future generations.

Del Mazo noted that the program Peace Builders It makes it possible to prevent violence and combat insecurity.

After highlighting the work that is being undertaken jointly by the Government of Mexico, the state administration and municipal governments, to bring young people closer to this strategy, the Mexican president mentioned that the issue of security is one of the challenges that have in the country and in the entity.

For this reason, work must be done in a coordinated manner in different areas, such as providing the opportunity to bring young people closer to the labor market and granting them financial support, explained the Mexican governor.

Another effort is through the recovery of public spaces, such as sports, cultural centers and recreational places, for which Del Mazo announced that the State of Mexico has the Vive tu Comunidad program, which promotes social coexistence for families.

With this program, young people have spaces to practice sports and carry out outdoor activities, places that, he said, if not taken care of, can become sites of leisure activities, violence and crime.

“In the State Government we have carried out a strategy called Live your Community, where we have already rescued more than 187, between rescued and built, sports, cultural and recreational spaces so that we give families, those spaces in where they can have family life and practice sports”, said the man from Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said that the Government of Mexico, through the Builders of Peace, will walk the streets of the most complicated neighborhoods of the 50 municipalities that are part of this strategy, to bring them the offer of the Youth building the future program, through mobile offices.

The objective is to link young people with work centers in their communities, thus receiving training, linking with companies and the granting of a monthly scholarship.

He pointed out that for the State of Mexico, more than 549 million pesos were allocated in security matters, to the Public Security Contribution Fund, which is equivalent to an increase of around 4 percent compared to 2021, and the state of force with a deployment of 9 thousand 385 elements of the National Guard.