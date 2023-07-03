Great then, if you take a taxi from Tomorrowland with your good behavior, you will still be fined for alcohol behind the wheel. Unfortunately for this festival-goer, a ride in the taxi does not function as a kind of reset button for your blood alcohol level: there was not enough time between the ride in the taxi and the moment he got behind the wheel himself.

It Gazette of Antwerp reported last week that the man from the festival site in Boom, Belgium, had taken a taxi to the town of Lier, half an hour away. There the man had waited until 04:30 in the morning and then left by car. The police pulled him aside for a breath test where he blew 0.85 promille. Two glasses of beer is about 0.5 promille.

“I never thought I would take another positive breath test,” he said in the Belgian court. This week he was fined 640 euros and banned from driving for eight days. Incidentally, Tomorrowland still has to take place this year, so it is still a violation that took place last year. A court decision sometimes takes a while.

How long does alcohol stay in your blood?

The Dutch CBR reports the following: ‘A standard glass of alcohol stays in your blood for about 1.5 hours. Each additional glass is 1.5 hours extra. This is the time it takes for the body to break down one glass. With several glasses it therefore takes longer. So: if you’ve been drinking heavily one night, you can’t drive safely the next morning. And you are therefore punishable.’

So if you visit a festival, it is wise to schedule an extensive outbreak session at your guest address. Stock up on bacon and eggs the day before, or have a delivery service bring you a fat breakfast – then you will also feel a lot better. Then wait until you’re sure there’s no social lubricant left in the blood.