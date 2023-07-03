Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Violent protests in France continue. A young man has an accident in a Normandy suburb – French President Macron appeals to parents.

Petit-Quevilly – In France, outbreaks of violence continue in many places for the fourth night. And there is no end in sight. On the night of Saturday, more than 45,000 police officers are on duty again, and around 1,300 people are arrested.

During the mass protests, a young man died in a suburb of the northern French city of Rouen after falling from a supermarket roof. How Le Parisien reported, according to statements by the police and public prosecutor’s office, the exact circumstances of death are still unclear. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the approximately 20-year-old victim climbed onto the roof of the supermarket in Petit-Quevilly together with another young person at around 5 a.m., where the tragic fall occurred.

Protests in France continue: Macron appeals to parents and social media

The riots in France were triggered by the death of a 17-year-old with North African roots, who was shot dead during a police check on Tuesday (June 27). Since the incident, people’s anger has been venting on the streets of France. According to President Emmanuel Macron, most of the arrests were made by “sometimes very young” people. As the German Press Agency (dpa) reported, Macron took the parents of the young protesters to task after the crisis meeting on Friday. They would have to discourage their teenage children from participating in riots. The president also blamed social networks for the escalation of violence in recent days. Violent gatherings were organized there. Due to the current unrest, Macron canceled his visit to Germany.

Loud The Guardians it is the third deadly shot by police during traffic stops in France this year. According to information from the British newspaper, there were 13 such incidents last year and two in 2021. Most of the victims of fatal police shootings since 2017 have been black or Arab, underpinning claims by human rights groups about systematic racism in French law enforcement.

Several nights in a row: riots in France continue. © Christophe Ena/ dpa

France: UN human rights office in Geneva criticizes French police

How n-tv reported, the UN human rights office in Geneva called on the French police to deal with racism in their own ranks in view of the ongoing unrest in France. “This is the time for the country to seriously address the pervasive issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement,” a spokeswoman said in Geneva. However, the Paris Foreign Ministry rejected the allegation, stating that “France and its law enforcement agencies are resolutely fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.”

France does not rest. Hundreds of thousands of people in Paris and other cities have been protesting for weeks because of Macron’s pension reform. Violence breaks out – an expert explains why demonstrations are escalating in France but not in Germany. (dpa/Vivian Werg)