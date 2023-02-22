Thomas Maxwell, a 66-year-old man, He had an unusual experience when he was declared dead while he was still alive. Was it negligence?

His chest was going up and down and making noises, so his lungs were working.

The case was reported in Pinellas County, on the west coast of Florida, United States, when two paramedics determined the death of a man who was actually unconscious.

Phoebe, daughter of the alleged deceased, described to the local channel wfla that her father was still breathing when the paramedics gave him the news.

Thomas Maxwell suffered a cardiac arrest, which was treated by his daughter while the ambulance he requested arrived at the scene. The woman performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures on him.

His daughter performed CPR procedures on him.

However, what surprised them was that the professionals, when they arrived at the house, they did not take much time to check the patient and even declared him dead.

Phoebe couldn’t believe that was the ruling, because according to her, his father was still breathing. In fact, a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office noticed the same thing.

The official arrived at the house to investigate the death; nevertheless, he found that the man was still breathing. So he decided to call the fire department. When they arrived at the site, they determined that the man was indeed alive and that he should be transferred immediately to a medical center.

The man is in intensive care.

They did not meet the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve

“We have strict policies and procedures in place that were not followed, based on our preliminary review. These two failed to meet the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve,” Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said in a statement.

Ehlers also stated that the case is being investigated and apologized for the work of the paramedics.

For now, it is known that Thomas Maxwell continues in intensive care and the daughter fears that her father will lose his life due to the delay of the paramedics, because for almost 30 minutes her father remained declared “dead.”

