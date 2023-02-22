Mexico.- This Wednesday Ricardo Ferretti He arrived at CDMX to close his deal with Blue Cross to be his new DT, but true to his style, the famous “Tuca” did his thing by scolding a journalist who had asked him for a photo but because of the time it took, he made the Brazilian explode very much in his style doing that many will laugh at the moment.

In his first words he commented that he was happy to reach a possible arrangement with Cruz Azul but reaffirmed that he has not yet signed his contract but that he was about to finalize that situation, all this with a very relaxed and friendly tone but his mood changed instantly as already It is a custom for “scold” to a person who made you wait longer than you should for a photo.

A photographer asked him for the opportunity to take a good shot for his portal, but when the strategist agreed, he saw how this person took longer than usual due to the intervention of other people, to which Tuca let him know that he had already spent a lot of time with him. humor that characterizes him and told him “Well, it seems that you are painting it instead of taking it, you take so long that it seems that you are painting it“added Ferretti who after that laughed.

After that, Ferretti left the airport and went to the Cruz Azul offices to seal his last details with the board to make way for his appointment possibly this week to play his duel the following week. Curiously, this February 22, the strategist turns 69, which would make him the longest-serving DT to command a team in Liga MX.