A 23-year-old man attacked his parents with a knife, superficially wounding his mother and repeatedly hitting his father in the abdomen and chest. He then attempted suicide with the same knife, injuring his throat. It happened around 3:00 PM in Gagliole, in the province of Macerata. The father, 65, and the young man, both seriously injured, are hospitalized at the Torrette hospital in Ancona, while the mother, 61, was taken to Camerino. The Carabinieri of the Macerata Operations Unit and the Camerino company intervened on the scene.