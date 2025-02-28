The policies of trimming public spending and against its commercial partners of the US administration of Donald Trump are causing a rapid loss of consumer confidence this week taking this week to the minimum bond market since December and anticipating a possible forced landing of the economy that could lead to the Federal Reserve (Fed) to act early and decree a first cut of interest types of the exercise that, until now, the market continues to project the market. Although adding a new accommodation movement at the September meeting, indicating a change in investors’ position regarding the photograph presented by US economy.

After a strong contraction of the profitability of the American bonus to 10 years last Tuesday, the debt price increase continued during the subsequent days until this Friday is also sponsored by 4.24% also sponsored by the January reading of the deflator of the expense in personal consumption (PCE), the indicator whose underlying variable (neither food nor energy) is the inflation control guide for Jerome Powell. The data was adjusted to forecasts and fell to 2.6% year -on -year in January.

However, the US announcement on 25% tariffs on European imports also had a reflection in the public debt of the old continent that has also seen its behavior conditioned by the proposals of some member states of the European Union (EU) that ask to broadcast new Eurobons with which to finance the highest expense in defense of the block. A greater supply of joint debt is causing a return of the bund German to the area of ​​2.4-2.5% and a fall in the appeal that raised the German debt among investors so far.

“It is worrying that the impact of tariffs is felt with greater intensity in the most besieged economies of the Eurozone. In particular, Germany is very exposed to tariffs on cars and machinery,” adds the political economist of the manager Abrdn, Lizzy Galbraith. For its part, from Vontobel Acticipan a market stabilization In the coming months as the fears of the federal budget dissipate in Germany after the formation of the next government.