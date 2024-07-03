Anthony Bray, a 48-year-old English man, was arrested in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, after CCTV workers alerted police that he was walking through the city center with something strange in handwhich he held in front of him.
When they approached it, the officers saw that the object was a copy of the Master Sword, the most iconic weapon in The Legend of Zelda series. More precisely, it was a replica with a 15 cm blade that could be extended by pressing a button.
Bray was then arrested for illegal possession of a bladed weapondespite trying to defend himself by saying that he had bought it as a stress toy.
English law
In the UK It is illegal to carry bladed weapons in publiceven those with very short blades, unless you have a valid and verified reason to do so. The only exception is pocket knives with folding blades of up to 3 inches.
Bray admitted that the sword might have looked threatening to passersby, but explained that he would never use it as a weapon. His explanations did not cut it in court, where he was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a £154 fine.
“We have zero tolerance for bladed objects being carried in public, and Bray fell foul of that law,” said Sergeant Spellman of Warwickshire Police’s Patrol Investigations Unit. “There are stress toys that don’t have 6-inch blades. You can also avoid walking down the street with them in front of you. With a little more situational awareness, Bray could have avoided us entirely.”
