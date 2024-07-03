Anthony Bray, a 48-year-old English man, was arrested in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, after CCTV workers alerted police that he was walking through the city center with something strange in handwhich he held in front of him.

When they approached it, the officers saw that the object was a copy of the Master Sword, the most iconic weapon in The Legend of Zelda series. More precisely, it was a replica with a 15 cm blade that could be extended by pressing a button.

Bray was then arrested for illegal possession of a bladed weapondespite trying to defend himself by saying that he had bought it as a stress toy.