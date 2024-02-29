Lita Pezo became the most prominent representative in the prestigious Viña del Mar International Song Festival 2024. She shines in international competition. Her interpretation of the song 'Luchadora' achieved the highest ratings, which positioned her as the main candidate to obtain the desired silver seagull.

Her debut at the iconic Quinta Vergara was a true revelation, in which the artist bested high-caliber competitors such as Luz Gaggi from Argentina and Osvaldo Supino from Mexico. The reception from the public, known as the 'monster' because of her demands, was outstanding, reflected in her impressive qualifications during the preliminary rounds.

What did Lita Pezo say before the Viña 2024 final?

Faced with the imminent end, Lita Pezo expressed her deep gratitude and optimism: “Today is the final and I cannot be more than grateful to God and to all the people who have accompanied me during this process. Let what has to happen happen today. “I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my heart until the last moment,” she said on her social networks.

How much money could Lita Pezo earn?

In case of being crowned in the Viña 2024 international competition, Lita Pezo would receive a reward of UF 246 (units of development), equivalent to approximately 10,000 US dollars or 40,000 Peruvian soles. The regulations establish that the amount will be delivered after the closing of the festival, according to the exchange rate dictated by the Central Bank of Chile on the effective date of payment.

“This sum will be paid within the first 20 business days following the end of the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival, in the form and currency that TVN and Canal 13 determine, which will be governed by the observed exchange rate established by the Bank. Central of Chile on the effective payment date”indicate the terms of the competition.

How to vote for Lita Pezo?

Lita Pezo's followers can contribute to her victory with these steps:

Install the Claro Viña 2024 application on your device, available on Google Play and Apple Store. Navigate to the 'Vote' section, easily identifiable in the center of the application interface. The option to vote will be activated exclusively during the performances of the international and folk sections. You have a period of three minutes to vote, from the moment Lita begins her performance. The voting system allows a minimum of one vote and a maximum of seven to be assigned per presentation.

What is the song 'Luchadora' about?

The musical theme 'Fighter', played by Lita Pezo, stands as a symbol of the tenacity and power of the feminine spirit. In the lyrics, she recounts the experience of a woman who faces multiple challenges, remains unscathed and continues to pursue her ambitions and values.

In addition to highlighting Pezo's vocal abilities, the work highlights her involvement with social issues and her intention to motivate other women to persevere without letting impediments stop them.

