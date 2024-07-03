Mexico City.- Pablo Gómez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), reported that the Latinus business consortium has been under investigation since May 2021 for the type of financial operations it records and not the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.

Gómez presented a report in the morning before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which he stated that the investigation into Latinus is for crimes of corruption and operations with resources of illicit origin.

“Loret de Mola is not part of a complaint that the UIF has filed several years ago against… crimes of corruption and operations with resources of illicit origin that, in the opinion of the UIF, have been committed by a consortium called Latinus,” said Pablo Gómez.

“Conclusion: None of the administrative activities carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit correspond to Mr. Carlos Loret de Mola.”

“Mr. Carlos Loret de Mola does not appear as a shareholder or owner, executive, manager of a business consortium called Latinus, it is something else, regardless of the fact that he, along with other people, provides services to them and charges them.”

“But Latinus is a consortium in itself, the people or journalists who work there are not part of it. They provide services there and in other places.”

“The complaint filed by the UIF years ago against Latinus does not include any journalist, any communications professional or person dedicated to this activity.”

Gómez presented a slide to say that the investigation into Latinus is due to the type of financial operations it records with public money that comes from various states and is billed for medicines.

The plate is titled Latinus Consortium. Public funds received from federal entities.

BCG Limited Consulting SA de CV, Diseño de Salud Integral SA de CV, Digimedical SA de CV and Samedic SA de CV are mentioned.

They listed the federal government and entities that provided resources to these firms: Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Edomex, Michoacán and Hidalgo.

“We are not making things up, it simply has instrumental companies BCG limited consulting SA de CV and Digital Beacon Programatic SA de CV that receive resources for the purchase of journalistic services directly or through 3 companies that sell medicines or health services to federal entities,” added Pablo Gómez.

In another sheet titled Payments 2020-2024 (January) MN, payments are made to “Collaborators”, “Shareholder collaborators and legal representatives” and “Consortium triangulation”.