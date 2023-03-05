Ferretti’s management has begun within Cruz Azul, the team shows improvements, but in the defeat against Mazatlán it became clear that those from La Noria are not at this moment a club in a position to dream at least of the Liga MX title, the The machine must work a lot more if it wants to improve towards the end of the season and over time become much more competitive.
The reality is that the demand within Cruz Azul must always be immediate, the club is obliged to always fight because their greatness forces them to do so, with everything and that, Ferretti and his coaching staff have the remainder of this semester as a mattress and the analysis of his work will come from the second half of the year. Once the club assembles the coach the squad as he wishes, with quality signings, Rafael Carioca being his first express request and right now, Ricardo has another Tigre in mind.
‘Tuca’ wants to exploit the ranks of the Tigres and that is why, in addition to Carioca, he would seek to bring Diego Reyes to Cruz Azul, a trusted central defender who would also reach the box in the country’s capital as a free agent, since Contract ends this summer and for now, the options to renew seem far away because the 31-year-old central defender is not comfortable with his role within the team and it is clear that he would not look badly upon an arrival at the celestials.
