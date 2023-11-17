On November 14, in a quiet neighborhood in the district of Queens, New York, USA, a tragic event occurred: A landlord stabbed his tenants to death, who had been late with their payments for some time..

The murderer’s name is David Daniel, he is 54 years old and lives in the same city where he committed the crime.

According to Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives of the New York Police Department (NYPD), told the New York Times, Daniel voluntarily surrendered at the NYPD’s 113th Precinct., which is located near the house where the events occurred. “I did something very bad,” said the criminal when he surrendered.

The police then immediately headed to the crime scene. They entered through the back door and found the lifeless bodies of the victims.

“We found a man and a woman face up on the floor. They apparently had stab wounds.“, declared Sergeant Carlos Nieves, spokesperson for the New York Police, for Univision News. He says the report that They then found a third victim on the second floor: a woman, who was also the murderer’s girlfriend..

“There were even helicopters in the street, I pass by here every morning and afternoon and I never thought something like this would happen. “We could be the ones they kill,” a resident of the St. Albans neighborhood, known for being a family-friendly and quiet neighborhood, told Univision.

Another neighbor, named Alfred Felder, told the New York Times: “It hurts to know something like this happened, especially so close. “It reassures me that it was an isolated event, but at the same time, I wish things like that never happened.” In addition, many neighbors stated that the tenants seemed calm people, and that arguments or disputes were never heard.

According to Kenny, the killer got straight to the point and recounted the event in detail when he turned himself in. According to his story, The homicide occurred after an effusive argument with the two tenants, who had not paid the rent, and with his girlfriend, who was in the same house..

David Daniel was charged with murder and is in custody of the authorities, awaiting trial.

Under the video with interviews that Noticiero Univisión published on its Facebook account, users expressed their concern about the extremes to which the man went: “God help us, sometimes one falls behind with rent not because one wants to. They can be complicated situations, such as illness or losing a job. What’s happening? The lack of God is very great”, and “How sad to go to the point of taking a life. God, strength for families” were some of the messages.

ALEJANDRO VICTORIA TOBÓN

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

