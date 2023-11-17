Camila Escribns will live one of her dreams this Saturday, November 18, when she represents Peru in the final of Miss Universe 2023. The Peruvian—who lived for many years in the United States—prepared hard for a long time for this competition. Last Thursday, November 16, Escribens dazzled in the MU 2023 Preliminary by parading in a typical costume alluding to the Inca culture, which left good feelings ahead of the final gala. To not miss Camila Escribns’ participation in the Miss Universe 2023 LIVE, follow the special coverage of La República Entretenimiento or follow ONLINE the party of the most important beauty reign in the world in its official page via Youtube.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Universe 2023 LIVE, via Telemundo: date, time and how to watch the beauty pageant ONLINE AND FREE

When and at what time is Miss Universe 2023?

The reign of Miss Universe 2023 FINAL will be this Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 pm (Peruvian time). To find out the schedules in other countries, check the following information:

Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Venezuela and Uruguay: 10.00 pm

El Salvador, Mexico and the United States: 8.00 pm

What channel broadcasts the Miss Universe final in Peru?

For Peru, the channel that will broadcast the Miss Universe 2023 Final LIVE will be run by Telemundo. However, these are the channels that will show the beauty pageant in other countries:

Peru: Telemundo

Venezuela: Venevision

Puerto Rico: Wapa TV

Colombia: RNC

Dominican Republic: Color Vision/Channel 9

Where to watch the Miss Universe 2023 final ONLINE?

To follow the transmission of Miss Universe 2023 via ONLINE and STREAMING, you must tune in the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe. Likewise, you can follow it on the Google TV platform, Telemundo ONLINE or Live Bash. Meanwhile, if you want to follow the event minute by minute, you can do so through the special coverage of The Entertainment Republic.

Who are the favorites to win the contest?

According to the votes on the Miss Universe 2023 website and the performance left by the 85 misses in the Preliminary, these are the favorites to win the most important beauty pageant in the world this Saturday, November 18:

Venezuela

Nicaragua

Thailand

Puerto Rico

Mexico

Dominican Republic

Peru

Philippines

Colombia

South Africa.

France

Brazil

India

Pakistan

USA

Cambodia

Costa Rica

Paraguay

Australia

Chili

#Camila #Escribns #Universe #LIVE #participation #Peru